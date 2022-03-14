X

    Mets' Pete Alonso Says He Was in 'Brutal' Car Crash; Vehicle Flipped Over 3 Times

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2022

    John Fisher/Getty Images

    New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso told reporters on Monday that he was in a "brutal" car accident on Sunday and his car flipped over three times. 

    Here is more from Pete Alonso on his accident and how blessed he feels to be alive: <a href="https://t.co/eOKxeSK0nH">pic.twitter.com/eOKxeSK0nH</a>

    Alonso said that he was driving through a green light when another vehicle went through a red light and hit him, causing the crash. He said he was fine and that the other people involved in the crash were OK. 

