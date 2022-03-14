Mets' Pete Alonso Says He Was in 'Brutal' Car Crash; Vehicle Flipped Over 3 Times

John Fisher/Getty Images

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso told reporters on Monday that he was in a "brutal" car accident on Sunday and his car flipped over three times.

Alonso said that he was driving through a green light when another vehicle went through a red light and hit him, causing the crash. He said he was fine and that the other people involved in the crash were OK.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

