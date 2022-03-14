AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Final Rankings Released Before March Madness

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

For the second year in a row, Gonzaga will enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll.

The Bulldogs reached the national title game with an undefeated record last year before losing to Baylor. The 26-3 squad will look to go one step further this season after once again earning the No. 1 overall seed in the March Madness bracket.

There was plenty of disagreement between AP voters and the selection committee, especially for Tennessee and Murray State. Here is the full Top 25 heading into the Big Dance.

AP Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Tennessee

6. Villanova

7. Kentucky

8. Auburn

9. Duke

10. Purdue

11. UCLA

12. Texas Tech

13. Providence

14. Wisconsin

15. Houston

16. Iowa

17. Arkansas

18. Saint Mary's

19. Illinois

20. Murray State

21. Connecticut

22. USC

23. Boise State

24. Colorado State

25. Texas

Gonzaga was an easy choice at No. 1 after winning the WCC title with double-digit victories over San Francisco and Saint Mary's, two teams that earned at-large bids in the NCAA tournament.

Arizona remains No. 2 with its impressive run through the Pac-12 tournament, including a convincing win over UCLA in the final.

Tennessee is among the big risers of the week, jumping four spots up to No. 5 after winning the SEC tournament. The squad dominated Texas A&M in the title game after an impressive win over Kentucky, heading into the NCAA tournament with a lot of momentum.

"The brotherhood that we have in this locker room, I wouldn't want any other guys in our locker room," guard Josiah-Jordan James said after the final. "I wouldn't trade them for the world. I think that just helps us on the court. We've been playing with each other for a pretty good—a long time now, and so we have a feel for each other. I feel like this chemistry is second to none."

The Volunteers surprisingly got a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, but they are capable of making a deep run.

Iowa might also be under-seeded on the No. 5 line, but the squad ranks No. 16 in the AP poll after beating Purdue for the Big Ten title.

The Hawkeyes offense makes this a team to watch over the next few weeks.

Outside the major conferences, Murray State improved to 30-2 with an OVC tournament win, though it still only sits No. 20 in the latest rankings.

Baylor, Auburn, Kentucky and Wisconsin are among the top squads that lost in their conference tournaments, causing them to fall in the polls. The selection committee still thought highly of their resumes, though momentum is not on their side.

The NCAA tournament provides an opportunity for all the teams to prove it on the court.