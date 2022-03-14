Dodgers Rumors: Jorge Soler Being Pursued After Nelson Cruz's Nationals Contract

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly looking to add a big bat this offseason.

But the team will have to pivot after slugger Nelson Cruz signed with the Washington Nationals on a one-year, $15 million deal, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the Dodgers have turned their attention to Jorge Soler, who was named World Series MVP in 2021 while starring for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves acquired Soler from the Kansas City Royals ahead of last year's trade deadline. In 55 games in Atlanta, he slashed .269/.358/.524. The eight-year veteran finished the year with 27 home runs and 70 RBI, and his average home run distance of 423 feet led the majors.

Soler upped his game in the World Series against the Houston Astros. He hit a leadoff home run in Game 1, becoming the first player ever to hit a homer in the first plate appearance of a World Series. He finished the series with three home runs, becoming the third designated hitter ever to earn MVP honors.

The Dodgers were considered the favorites to win the World Series last year before falling to the Braves in the NLCS. Los Angeles has a potent offense, but a hole was left in the lineup when slugger Max Muncy suffered an elbow injury prior to the postseason. Muncy had led the team with 36 home runs in the regular season.

A potential addition of Soler would give the Dodgers a veteran power hitter who would thrive under the newly implemented universal DH rule. Los Angeles would once again be considered top contenders in the NL if it fortifies its lineup with a bat like Soler's.