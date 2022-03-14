Tom Brady's Father Says Son Felt 'Pressured by Outside Forces' to Retire in February

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File

Tom Brady's father is not surprised at his son's decision to end his retirement and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Tom Sr. told Dan Hausle of 7News in New England that the quarterback felt "pressured by outside forces" to make his decision to step away in early February. He added that he's "excited" to see his son play again.

Brady indicated that he simply isn't ready to step away from football just yet because he still feels he can compete at a high level.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now," Brady wrote in his return announcement. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

In 2021, the 44-year-old led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while throwing just 12 interceptions. He played in all 17 games and led Tampa Bay to a 13-4 record to earn the franchise's first NFC South title since 2007.

Brady added in his comeback announcement that he has "unfinished business." He was likely referring to the Buccaneers' overtime loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

When Brady announced his retirement, it seemed like he was satisfied with his lengthy list of accomplishments. In addition to his numerous passing records, Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection.

But it appears that Brady feels that there's more to take care of, and he'll be back to carve up NFL defenses in 2022.