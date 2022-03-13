Tom Brady's Final NFL Touchdown Ball with Buccaneers Sells for $518K at Auction

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ball Tom Brady tossed his final NFL touchdown pass with as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sold for $518,000, according to Lelands Auctions (h/t ESPN's Jenna Laine).

During the NFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady tossed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter, cutting L.A.'s lead to 27-20 with 3:20 remaining.

Evans then tossed the ball into the stands.

Evans also threw the ball Brady tossed his 600th career touchdown pass with into the stands. The Buccaneers ended up finding the fan who caught the ball and rewarded him with memorabilia in exchange.

Brady announced his retirement last month after winning seven Super Bowl titles and numerous accolades over his 22-year career. He hinted at a possible return, but Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he believes Brady won't return, per Laine.

The ball Brady tossed his first touchdown pass with as a member of the New England Patriots sold for $428,841 at auction last year, according to Laine.