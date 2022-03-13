Sonny Gray, Francis Peguero Traded to Twins from Reds for Prospect Chase Petty

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced Sunday.

Minnesota will also receive minor league pitcher Francis Peguero in exchange for prospect Chase Petty, a first-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft.

Gray is coming off an up-and-down season with Cincinnati, having posted a 4.19 ERA with 155 strikeouts in 26 starts.

The 32-year-old had several bright moments, posting a 2.20 ERA in five May starts and a 2.93 ERA in August. Consistency was an issue, however, with July (5.88 ERA) and September (5.12 ERA) hurting his overall numbers.

Gray has still proved himself in the past as a two-time All-Star with a 3.61 career ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He struck out 10.6 batters per nine innings over his three years in Cincinnati, giving him plenty of upside if he can keep the hits down in 2022.

The veteran should provide an immediate boost to the Twins pitching staff, which struggled in 2021 after trading Jose Berrios. With Michael Pineda also a free agent, there are few sure things in the rotation.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Minnesota is looking to add another starting pitcher even after acquiring Gray.

Peguero is likely still a few years from contributing after ending last season with a 4.96 ERA in 28 appearances in Single-A.

The Reds, meanwhile, get some help in restocking their farm system with the addition of Petty, who was considered the Twins' seventh-best prospect, per MLB.com. The 18-year-old has just two professional appearances but offers plenty of upside after being drafted directly out of high school.