CC Sabathia Says Derek Jeter Was 'Pissed' at Marlins Ownership Before Resigning

Nick Castellanos may have been a key figure in the divorce between the Miami Marlins and former CEO Derek Jeter.

CC Sabathia said on his podcast R2C2 with CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco that his former New York Yankees teammate wanted to sign the veteran slugger and indicated that Miami ownership's reluctance to spend the necessary money played a part in Jeter's decision to step down (h/t Logan Mullen of Audacy):

"[Castellanos is] a beast. I know Jeter wanted him bad.

"The Marlins are the Marlins. No matter what you try to do to make them better, at the end of the day there's just always been bad ownership. Jeter did everything he could, he lined everything up for him and this is the year you sign Castellanos. They've got a bunch of pitching, Jazz Chisholm is a star, you've got Miguel Rojas playing short. Seems good, like really good, he built a really good team. The minor league organization is great, but it's just time to spend money.

"I just feel bad for him because I know how much time he put into that and how serious he took that job and I know he's pissed. Yeah, it sucks, but the Marlins are the Marlins."

