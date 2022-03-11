49ers Rumors: Nate Sudfeld Agrees to 1-Year, $2M Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million in fully guaranteed money with quarterback Nate Sudfeld, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The contract has the upside to get to $3 million, per Schefter, who also noted that two other teams were interested in Sudfeld. One source told Schefter that the 49ers and those teams believe "he has starter potential in the league."

Sudfeld is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He spent the 2016 season with Washington but did not see any playing time. The ex-Indiana star then played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017 to '20, largely behind starter Carson Wentz.

He did see action in four games for the Eagles, completing 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sudfeld also rushed for 32 yards on five carries.

The 49ers signed Sudfeld to a one-year contract last season, but he was released before the year. San Francisco signed him to the practice squad, though, and that's where he spent the 2021 campaign.

Now he's back with the 49ers, where he'll presumably be the front-runner to back up Trey Lance. All signs point to San Francisco trading veteran starter Jimmy Garoppolo with the team selecting Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

After sitting on the sidelines for much of 2021, Lance's time to shine appears to be now. Sudfeld will likely move up to QB2 as the 49ers look for a return trip to the playoffs after making the NFC Championship Game last year.