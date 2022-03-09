Eric Fisher Reportedly Not Expected to Re-Sign with Colts in NFL Free Agency

Icon Sportswire

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher is not expected to re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts and will instead hit free agency, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two sides reportedly spent weeks negotiating a new deal but were unable to come to an agreement, per Schefter.

Fisher joined Indianapolis on a one-year deal last offseason and made 15 starts at left tackle. The 2013 No. 1 overall draft pick spent his first eight years in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning two Pro Bowl selections while helping the 2019 squad win a Super Bowl.

