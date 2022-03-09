NFL Trade Rumors: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Not Available After Russell Wilson Deal

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly aren't looking to trade wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reported Wednesday that he hasn't "gotten the sense" that Seattle is looking to move on from the star wideout duo despite the franchise-altering moves it made Tuesday.

The Seahawks reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive package of draft picks and players, and they also released linebacker Bobby Wagner to save heavily against the salary cap, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After 10 years as the team's starting quarterback, the Seahawks made the difficult decision to part with Wilson and likely enter into a rebuild.

While trading a nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion typically isn't a popular move, the Seahawks succeeded in landing a ton of assets from the Broncos in the form of two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

As important as Wilson was to the Seahawks' success over the years, it can be argued that Wagner meant just as much on the defensive side of the ball.

Wagner arrived in Seattle as part of the same 2012 draft class as Wilson and went on to earn eight Pro Bowl nods and six First Team All-Pro selections.

By cutting Wagner, the Seahawks saved $16.6 million against the cap, which gives them a ton of flexibility entering the 2022 season.

With Seattle perhaps not going all in to try and win games in 2022, it was fair to wonder if Metcalf and Lockett were possibly on the trading block as well.

Both Metcalf and Lockett excelled with Wilson as their quarterback, putting up big numbers over the past three seasons as a tandem.

During that stretch, Metcalf racked up 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns, while Lockett had 255 catches for 3,286 yards and 26 scores.

Metcalf is the younger receiver at 24 years of age to Lockett's 29, but he is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season, whereas Lockett is signed through 2025.

Both wideouts would undoubtedly appeal to teams across the league for various reasons, but there shouldn't necessarily be a sense of urgency for Seattle to part ways with them.

The Seahawks can place the franchise tag on Metcalf if they can't get a new deal done before next offseason, so he is in no imminent danger of leaving in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks would have to eat a great deal of dead salary cap to part ways with Lockett, so it may not be worth it, especially after clearing out cap space by trading Wilson and cutting Wagner.

Additionally, having Metcalf and Lockett in the fold would give Seattle's next quarterback the best chance at succeeding.

For now, that quarterback looks to be Lock, who has a new lease on life with the Seahawks after things didn't work out with the Broncos.

The Seahawks could also look to draft a quarterback or acquire another one via trade or free agency, and any of them would be in an advantageous spot with Metcalf, Lockett and Fant as their collection of weapons.

Still, if the Seahawks have any doubts about moving forward with Metcalf and Lockett, they will likely have no shortage of enticing offers to consider.