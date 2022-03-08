Seahawks' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Russell Wilson Trade

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

It's a new era in Seattle.

The Seahawks reportedly traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday for young quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's as big a blockbuster as you'll see in the NFL, and it has transformed the Seahawks depth chart at several positions:

QB: Lock / Geno Smith (free agent) / Jacob Eason

TE: Fant / Gerald Everett (free agent) / Will Dissly (free agent)

DT: Harris / Al Woods (free agent) / LJ Collier

It remains unclear what years the picks in the deal are for, so there is still an incomplete picture of what Seattle will have at their disposal in April's draft. Before the trade, the team was without its first-round pick, dating back to the Jamal Adams trade.

But the Seahawks do have their own second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks, and a fourth-rounder from the New York Jets, in this year's draft.

If the Seahawks indeed acquired Denver's 2022 first-rounder they'll be selecting No. 9 overall, putting them in prime position to draft Wilson's long-term replacement.

Players like Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral may be considerations.

Quarterback is now the most obvious need, but positions like the offensive line, linebacker, cornerback and pass-rusher remain positions in need of fortification as well.

With Wilson off the books, the Seahawks reportedly now have $34.7 million in cap space this offseason, per Spotrac. And that isn't accounting for the huge extension that Wilson surely will sign, as he's under contract through the 2023 season and likely will be seeking a long-term deal.

The Seahawks still have a lot of talent on their roster, from linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Adams on defense to wideouts D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on offense. But trading a player like Wilson suggests that a soft rebuild could be on the way for a team that missed the postseason in 2021.