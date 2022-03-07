Freddie Freeman Rumors: Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays Linked amid Rays Contract Offer

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays were among the teams to express interest in free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman before the lockout began.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Rays went so far as to make an offer to Freeman, who would instantly slot in as a franchise cornerstone.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

