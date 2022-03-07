X

    Bears Rumors: Justin Fields' 'Elongated Throwing Motion' Concerns NFL Insiders

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 7, 2022

    Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Several NFL insiders have concerns about the throwing mechanics and "elongated throwing motion" of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, according to Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic. 

    "He can be good," one league source told Fishbain and Jahns. "But there are obviously some things that need to be fixed. ... How long will that take?"

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

