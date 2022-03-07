Bengals' Drew Sample, Wife Angelina Looking to Get Family Members Out of Ukraine

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample and his wife, Angelina Sample, told Fox News on Monday they are trying to get members of her family who are in Ukraine during the Russian invasion out of the country.

"For us, we've just been trying to see if there's anything we can do to set up a plan where we can get them to us so they feel comfortable leaving, because it's obviously dangerous for them," he said (h/t Ben Baby of ESPN).

Angelina, who was born in Ukraine, has relatives and grandparents on both sides of her family still in the country.

"We watch it on the news, but for me to just be putting my [children] down for a nap in the afternoon and I want to call my grandma, I call them up on the phone and they answer it, and they're sitting in the dark in the basement," she said.

Drew said Angelina's family doesn't want to leave the country even amid the invasion, as they don't have connections in the bordering nations where Ukrainian refugees have been fleeing.

He said they are attempting to find a way to get her family to the United States.

Angelina said her cousin, who just turned 18, has to join the army as Ukraine continues to mount a defense against Russia.

On Sunday, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Twitter that over 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, calling it "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

The UN said Monday that over 406 civilians in Ukraine have been killed since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24, while 801 civilians have been injured.