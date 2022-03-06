Buccaneers Rumors: TB Will Try Hard to Keep Ryan Jensen amid Links to Bengals, More

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen reportedly "has the attention" of the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens ahead of free agency, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, and could be a "hot commodity and rake in a nice payday."

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN added that "the Bucs will try hard to get something done with Jensen. They feel he's among the best centers in the league, maybe the best, when in their system. If that costs $15 million per year—which it very well might—then that might be worth it."

