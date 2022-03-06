NFL Rumors: Von Miller, Rams Have Mutual Interest in Contract in Free Agency

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Von Miller is set to become a free agent later this month, but it appears the Los Angeles Rams are going to do everything in their power to retain the veteran linebacker.

There is reportedly a "mutual interest" in Miller returning to the Rams in 2022, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Boardroom's Jordan Schultz reported in February that the Rams were going to make a "concerted effort" to retain Miller this offseason. He added the franchise was open to a one-year contract or multiyear deal.

While both sides are reportedly interested in a reunion, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported before Super Bowl 56 that Miller planned to explore the open market this offseason, as he has never been a free agent.

Miller joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season in a trade from the Denver Broncos. L.A. sent second- and third-round picks to Denver to land the eight-time Pro Bowler.

The 32-year-old appeared in eight regular-season games for the Rams, recording five sacks, one forced fumble, 31 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hits. He finished the postseason with four sacks, including two in the Super Bowl; one forced fumble; one fumble recovery; 14 tackles; six tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits.

Seeing as how he played a significant role in the Rams' Super Bowl victory, it's not surprising that Miller would be open to an L.A. return. Miller even said during the team's Super Bowl parade that he wanted to run it back with the Rams.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's going to be difficult for the Rams to retain Miller. They also have to re-sign Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr., among others, which won't come cheap.

If L.A. is unable to re-sign the veteran, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to Denver where he spent the first nine-and-a-half years of his career, next season. He was emotional about his exit from the Broncos at the trade deadline and said if it were up to him, he'd still be in Denver.

Miller should have plenty of suitors this offseason, and the competition for his services could heat up quickly.