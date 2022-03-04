MLB Rumors: Execs 'In Almost Unanimous Agreement' on Canceling Rule 5 Draft

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Major League Baseball teams would prefer to see the Rule 5 draft canceled this year.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark, club executives are "in almost unanimous agreement" about canceling the event.

The MLB Rule 5 draft has historically taken place in December, but the most recent one was postponed indefinitely in the wake of the lockout.

Since minor leaguers aren't in the MLB Players Association, the Minor League Rule 5 draft took place on Dec. 8 with 51 players selected.

Rosenthal and Stark noted executives cited "a number of issues" that would come with trying to stage a Rule 5 draft in March or later, including unprotected players potentially showing up in minor league camp and displaying enough improvement to get selected.

Players could also be hurt by a potentially shortened spring training whenever the lockout ends. Normally, they would have a full camp to showcase their skills before a team had to decide whether to carry them on the 26-man roster.

The Rule 5 draft includes minor leaguers who were signed at age 18 and have at least five years of professional experience or signed at age 19 and have at least four years of professional experience.

They also can't be on their current MLB team's 40-man roster.

If a player is selected in the MLB portion of the Rule 5 draft, they must send $100,000 to the player's former club. The player must also remain on the 26-man roster for the entire season and remain active for at least 90 days.

If the player doesn't remain on his new team's roster, he gets offered back to his previous team for $50,000.

The Rule 5 draft was implemented in 1920. Jose Bautista, Johan Santana, Bobby Bonilla, Dan Uggla and Shane Victorino are some of the notable modern Rule 5 picks.