Warriors' Draymond Green Targeting Return from Back Injury in 'a Couple Weeks'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is aiming to return to game action this month after missing time with a back injury.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green said after Thursday's 122-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks that his target is to return in "a couple of weeks."

Green has not appeared in a game since Jan. 9 after feeling calf discomfort that was later found to be linked to a lower back ailment.

Green's absence from Golden State's lineup has coincided with the return of Klay Thompson, who missed the previous two seasons with knee and Achilles injuries.

The Dubs have gone a pedestrian 13-11 during the 24-game stretch Green has missed. There was a nine-game winning streak mixed in, but the Warriors have now lost three in a row and five of their past six.

Defense has undoubtedly been a recent issue for Golden State, as it has allowed over 120 points in each of its past two games.

Green's return should help immensely in that regard, as he has long been one of the NBA's premier defenders.

The four-time All-Star is a six-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, plus he was the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Prior to his injury, Green was averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He was also shooting a career-best 53.7 percent from the field, well above his career rate of 44.0 percent.

With Green's absence, the Warriors have lost some offensive efficiency, playmaking and rebounding, and that has made the team appear somewhat ordinary despite the presence of players like Stephen Curry, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

Green has often existed in the shadow of Curry, Thompson and former Warriors star Kevin Durant, but there is no denying the immense role he played in Golden State winning three championships.

Because of that, it is of the utmost importance for the Warriors to get him back for the stretch run and in time for the playoffs.

Catching the Phoenix Suns for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference seems impossible since the Warriors are 7.5 games back, but they still have the second-best record in the NBA at 43-20 and lead the Memphis Grizzlies by a half-game for the No. 2 seed.

If Green returns in two weeks like he is hoping, it would put him on track to play against the San Antonio Spurs on March 20. That means Golden State may only have to play without its glue guy for seven more games.

Until then, head coach Steve Kerr will have to make the most of what he has with Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Otto Porter Jr., Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney all playing sizable roles.