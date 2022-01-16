Warriors' Draymond Green Out At Least 2 Weeks with Back, Calf Injuries

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Golden State Warriors provided an update on Draymond Green, noting he will be reevaluated in two weeks after specialists and an MRI revealed his calf soreness is due, at least in part, to a disc problem in his lower back:

Green has not played since Jan. 5 outside of his decision to be on the floor for the opening tip of a Jan. 9 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers since it was Klay Thompson's first game back from injury.

The three-time All-Star previously missed time with thigh and hip injuries, along with time spent in health and safety protocols.

Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field this season.

Otto Porter Jr. will likely get more playing time with Green still out of the lineup.