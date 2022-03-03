Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Teams 'Unwilling' to Pursue Deal Due to Legal Issues

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It's been over a year since Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans, yet no deals appear imminent.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, "Until Watson's legal situation is resolved, teams remain unwilling to pursue a trade for the Texans quarterback. ... Teams haven't shown any urgency to pursue a trade this offseason while his legal situation is still up in the air."

Watson, 26, reportedly asked the Texans to trade him in Jan. 2021. But 22 women then sued him, accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual behavior. Ten women also filed criminal complaints with Houston police, including eight of the women suing him.

Watson didn't play in the 2021 season, though he did get paid for the year after being a healthy scratch in all 17 weeks.

Texans new head coach Lovie Smith told reporters on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he had "no idea" if Watson would be on the roster for the 2022 season and said the team was hoping for "a prompt resolution" to the situation.

"But I'm also a patient man, too, and time normally takes care of everything," he added. "We understand this is Year 2, and I know Deshaun wants to play and ... it will come to a head. I have faith in that. We just have to give it a little time, and hopefully, everybody will be happy with it. I'm sure that will be the case."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Until there is more clarity on Watson's legal situation, however, that prompt resolution isn't coming. A player of Watson's caliber—he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020, completing 70.2 percent of his passes—wouldn't be on the trade market long without extenuating circumstances.

There were reports that the Miami Dolphins seriously considered trading for Watson ahead of the 2021 trade deadline and the Carolina Panthers showed interest, though both teams abstained.

For now, however, the Texans and Watson remain in limbo, and it appears it will stay that way until his legal situation concludes.