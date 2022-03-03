Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers' Contract Talks With QB 'in a Very Good Place'

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are reportedly "in a very good place" amid contract negotiations, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Rodgers still must make his decision on whether to return to the Packers next season, but the team will be accommodating if he does stay with the organization.

"If Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay, it's going to be on a new deal, it's going to make him almost certainly the highest-paid player in the NFL," Rapoport added.

Rodgers—who was seeking a trade last offseason and even threatened retirement—said on the Pat McAfee Show that he has not yet made a decision about his future.

The Packers are still preparing for the 38-year-old to return in 2022.

Head coach Matt LaFleur admitted Rodgers had a "significant role" in the hiring of quarterback coach Tom Clements, who was previously with the Packers from 2006-16.

General manager Brian Gutekunst also told reporters Tuesday that he has not received a single trade offer for Rodgers this offseason.

It could allow the star quarterback to return for his 18th year with the franchise. Rodgers won his second straight MVP award last season—fourth of his career—while totaling 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and a league-best 111.9 quarterback rating. He also helped the Packers win 13 games for the third straight year.

Jordan Love is waiting in the wings whenever Rodgers does leave the team, but it seems Green Bay is planning to keep the veteran for at least another season.