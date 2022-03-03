Jets News: Quinnen Williams' 5th-Year Contract Option for 2023 Season to Be Exercised

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters on Wednesday that the team would exercise the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

"Look, we're excited to have Quinnen," he said. "This is going to be Year 2 in a defense that we feel really accentuates his strengths, his positives and we're looking forward to him to come back and dominate this offseason and have a great year."

No surprises there. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has registered 15.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 41 games across his first three seasons.

The 23-year-old has been one of the rare bright spots for the Jets in recent seasons, though he believes he can take his game to another level as he continues to develop.

"I have to take that extra step to become the player I need to be and to become the player I know I can be," Williams told reporters after Week 18. "I feel like I'm on the right direction, but it's time to start taking over games and start being that dominant tackle that I know I can be. I'm up there probably top-10 with D-tackles in stats but I got higher goals and standards. I need to start being that person to help the defense and help the team win more games by the explosive and electric plays that I know I can make."

Williams will have a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 with a $4.1 million signing bonus before his $10.2 million fifth-year option kicks in for the 2023 season.

The next question for the Jets, however, will be whether they want to sign him to a long-term extension, one that won't come cheap.

While Williams won't come close to the biggest deal at the position—six years, $135 million for Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald—he could seek something similar to the four-year, $72 million extension fellow Alabama alum, Jonathan Allen, signed with the Washington Commanders signed last July.

The Jets may want to see if Williams can take that next step he described, however, before splashing out that type of cash.