Rob Gronkowski Rumors: Bills Interested in Free Agent If TE Opts Against Retirement

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly interested in signing tight end Rob Gronkowski if he chooses to continue his NFL career.

Tim Graham of The Athletic reported the Bills reached out to Gronkowski when he was a free agent last offseason and remain interested despite his uncertain football future. The surefire Hall of Famer is from Amherst, New York, which is about 12 miles outside of Buffalo.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.