5 Takeaways from the Lightning-Predators Stadium Series Game

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The 2022 Stadium Series game had everything you could ask for in a hockey game. It was two big-time opponents playing in a unique atmosphere against an equally unique backdrop at Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning combined for four power-play goals. There were heavy hits, a fight between two heavyweights in Pat Maroon and Michael McCarron, a Vezina Trophy preview matchup between Juuse Saros and Andrei Vasilevskiy and, of course, some controversial officiating.

The Lightning came away with a 3-2 win Saturday night, their fourth straight, and planned to hit the honky-tonks on Broadway wearing themed outfits.





The Predators, who have now lost five of their last seven, are engaged in a tight Central Division battle and could have used the two points. They had a shot with a third-period power-play goal by Filip Forsberg, but Tampa Bay held off the attack.

Still, it was a fantastic game to cap an eventful week in one of the league's most exciting cities. Just two days prior the Preds retired former goalie Pekka Rinne's number, the first number retired in franchise history.

"Every time there is something going on here, (the fans) show up and the support is unbelievable," Nashville defenseman Roman Josi told reporters after the game. "We wanted to win this game so bad for the fans. We couldn't get a win for them, but we’re very grateful for our fans. It's something we’ll never forget."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The hosts didn't get the result they hoped for, but there is still plenty to take away from this game for both teams.

Tanner Jeannot Has Entered the Chat

The Calder Trophy race has largely been a competition between Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Detroit Red Wings Defenseman Moritz Seider. There are others in the conversation as well, like Seider's teammate Lucas Raymond and Florida Panthers winger Anton Lundell. But Tanner Jeannot has jumped into the conversation as well.

Jeannot scored his 18th goal of the season in the first period to give the Preds a 1-0 lead, which ties him with Toronto's Michael Bunting for the rookie lead.

"I'm going to remember it for the rest of my life, for sure," Jeannot said. "It was a great experience, and I'm really happy for it. I wish we had a better outcome, but it was really fun."

An undrafted free agent, Jeannot is a big, physical winger who owns Nashville's record for rookie hits in a single season (179). Predators coach John Hynes likes his teams to be tough and grating. They're supposed to be difficult to play against. Jeannot's style of play fits in with that identity.

Hand-Eye-Foote Coordination

Another emerging young player had a big moment in the game, this time for the visitors. Cal Foote, a second-year defenseman who has been getting more ice time because of injuries on the blue line, played big minutes after Erik Cernak left the game with a head injury.

Foote was influential in the third goal of the game, knocking the puck down to keep it in the zone and then eventually finding Steven Stamkos for the score, which put Tampa Bay up 3-1 at 11:31 in the third period. A two-goal lead isn't a huge margin but against a team like the Lightning, it might as well be five goals.

Foote, the son of former NHL player Adam Foote and the brother of New Jersey Devils prospect Nolan Foote, also blocked a shot with his foot, staying true to his name.

This roster depth is part of what makes this Tampa team so scary. Which leads me to my next point…

Tampa Bay is Still the Team to Beat

After two tumultuous years in the NHL, it's tough to remember that nearly three years ago the Lightning were considered disappointments. After being swept in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets, many wondered when a team that was largely considered to be one of the best regular season teams in the salary cap era would finally break through and win a championship.

But two straight Cups later and the Lightning is a juggernaut. The winning core is still in place with Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh still playing in front of Vasilevskiy. Stamkos, Kucherov and Point are three of the most dangerous scoring threats in the league. McDonagh, who blocked three shots in the final 3:35 and two with the extra attacker on the ice for Nashville in the waning seconds, remains a premier defender in the league.

The team lost many key depth players from the last two Stanley Cup runs but hasn't missed a beat because of quality players like Foote, Taylor Raddysh and Mathieu Joseph that have come from the club's own farm system. Corey Perry was brought in for his experience and his scoring.

And then, of course, there is Maroon, the three-time Cup champ who came into the game riding a hobby horse while wearing skinny jeans. He's a character, but it works with this team.

This was a big game and they found a way to win, as the best teams do. The road to the Stanley Cup will go through Florida, with the Panthers and Lightning playing dominant hockey right now.

Flipping Filip Forsberg

Forsberg gave the Preds hope late in the third period with a power-play goal at 12:29. There was some debate over whether or not a hooking penalty by Victor Hedman drawn by Ryan Johansen should have resulted in a penalty shot. Instead, it was ruled a two-minute minor and a power play for Nashville.

General manager David Poile is reportedly shopping Forsberg and his signature mustache on the trade market. With 26 goals and 18 points this season and a contract that will expire this summer, Forsberg will bring in a solid haul for the Preds. Re-signing him will be tricky with the money committed to Johansen, Matt Duchene, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Saros over the next few years.

Sure, the Preds could hang on to him past March 21 without a contract extension in place. He seems too important to trade and his production would be difficult to replace, even if Poile was able to make a hockey trade instead of a futures trade for assets like draft picks or prospects.

There is obviously still time to work something out, but that power-play goal reminded everyone how impactful he is on a team in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Singing the Praises of Smashville

Each year after the Winter Classic passes, there is always a debate about whether or not the novelty has worn off of the outdoor games. The Stadium Series games don't hold the same sort of significance as the Winter Classic and there have always been naysayers who don't like their teams trying to earn two points on bad ice in a rink with unfamiliar sight lines.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

But these games are a nice way to bring some excitement to an otherwise dull part of the season and showcase different venues and cities. The entertainment factor was high with high-profile country music stars playing during the intermissions and the two teams clearly embraced the atmosphere as well with their themed outfits.

Much like when the St. Louis Blues showed up to a frigid Target Field wearing beach attire, the Preds dressed the part for the city and the Lightning took it even further with all-denim ensembles.

Are they novel anymore? No, but who cares. Outdoor hockey games provide fun for the players and spectators. Even at the highest level, hockey is still supposed to be fun.