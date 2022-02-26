Browns Rumors: Jack Conklin Agrees to Restructured Contract for 2022 Season

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

The Cleveland Browns and offensive tackle Jack Conklin reportedly agreed to a restructured contract Saturday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Conklin was due $12 million in non-guaranteed salary in 2022, but the reworking of the deal will now net Conklin $8 million fully guaranteed, and he will have the opportunity to make up to $12 million based on playing-time incentives.

Yates added that the move will ensure Conklin stays on the team in 2022 and save the Browns $4 million against the salary cap.

The 27-year-old Conklin has spent the past two seasons with the Browns after originally playing for the Tennessee Titans from 2016 to 2019.

While the 2016 No. 8 overall draft pick out of Michigan State has never been named to a Pro Bowl, he was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 as a rookie with the Titans and again in 2020 with the Browns.

Conklin has primarily played right tackle during his NFL career, and he is part of a Cleveland offensive line that is considered to be among the best in the league.

After appearing in at least 15 games in four of his first five NFL seasons, Conklin dealt with injuries issues last season, missing 10 contests with a torn patellar tendon.

Cleveland still ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game last season at 145.4, but quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled, completing just 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The return of a healthy Conklin should help Mayfield and the Cleveland offense as a whole in 2022, though.

The Browns starting offensive line of Conklin, Wyatt Teller, J.C. Tretter, Joel Bitonio and Jedrick Wills Jr. is in line to return next season.

If that holds true, the Browns will be a threat to rebound from their 8-9 record in 2021 and return to the playoffs in 2022.