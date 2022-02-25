Richard Sherman Expects Stephon Gilmore to Join 49ers or Seahawks in Free Agency

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman said on his podcast that he expects cornerback Stephon Gilmore to sign with the San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

The 31-year-old Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He was named the Associated Press' Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he also led the NFL with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

Per Pro Football Reference, NFL quarterbacks only had a 44.1 passer rating when throwing in his direction in 2019.

Gilmore has played for the Buffalo Bills (2012-2016), the New England Patriots (2017-2020) and Carolina Panthers (2021). The Pats traded Gilmore, who started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a quad injury, to the Panthers in October. He played eight games for Carolina.

At his best, Gilmore was the best cornerback in football. Even if he never gets back to that form, he'll still be a great asset to any secondary.

Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 15th-best overall free agent and second-best cornerback in the class of 2022.

Negotiations between free agents and teams can begin on Monday, March 14.