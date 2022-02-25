Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin Responds to Russian Invasion of Ukraine: 'No More War'

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin expressed opposition Friday to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to The Athletic, Ovechkin responded to a question from a reporter about the attack:

"It's a hard situation. I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments. But we can't do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right. ...

"Please, no more war. It doesn't matter who is in the war—Russia, Ukraine, different countries—I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world."

The 36-year-old Ovechkin was born in Moscow, and he spends his offseasons in his home country of Russia. Ovechkin has shown support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, per The Athletic.

Ovechkin organized a movement in support of Putin in 2017, and his Instagram profile photo is an image of him with Putin.

When asked Friday if he supports Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, Ovechkin said:

"Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon. It's [a] hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I'm not in control of this situation."

Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday via land, air and sea. Attacks and airstrikes have been reported across Ukraine, and Russian forces had reached the capital city of Kyiv on Friday.

According to Reuters, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday that the invasion has already resulted in over 100,000 Ukrainian people being displaced from their homes.

Ukraine has been a sovereign nation since 1991, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Ovechkin is one of the best-known and most influential Russian athletes of all time because of his accomplishments in the NHL.

The future Hockey Hall of Famer is a nine-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner, three-time Hart Trophy winner, one-time Art Ross Trophy winner, one-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner and one-time Stanley Cup champion.

He is also fourth on the NHL's all-time goals list with 762, putting him just four goals behind Jaromir Jagr in third and 132 behind all-time leader Wayne Gretzky.