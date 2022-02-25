Brazilian Soccer Team Bahia Victims of Bus Bombing; Danilo Fernandes Hospitalized

Bahia coach Guto Ferreira. AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images

A bomb detonated inside a bus carrying Brazilian soccer team Bahia ahead of Thursday night's 2022 Copa do Nordeste match against Sampaio Correa.

Freddie Keighley of the Daily Mirror reported Friday goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes required an overnight hospital stay after being struck by shrapnel.

"Danilo Fernandes is fine, but will spend the night in the hospital," the club said. "The goalkeeper had multiple injuries to his face, neck and lower limbs, which had to be sutured, and will be under observation for further examinations and an ophthalmologist's evaluation, as there is a cut near the eye."

Bahia scored a 2-0 win after the match moved forward as scheduled despite the attack.

Daniel and Hugo Rodallega scored for Bahia, the competition's defending champions. The match took place at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Marca reported the club's own fans are among the suspects in the case amid frustration about the team's results, which includes being relegated to the second division last year.

"We will collect footage, statements from players and witnesses that were on the spot at that moment. We will use our maximum capabilities to identify and arrest the perpetrators," police investigator Victor Spinola said.

Bahia manager Guto Ferreira also responded to reports of the attack coming from Tricolor fans, per Marca.

"This is stupid, people believe such moves will intimidate an athlete, making him perform," Ferreira said. "It always the coach that is bad, the player is bad. That's not how you solve problems."

Bahia's next match is scheduled for Sunday when they take on Juazeirense in the Campeonato Baiano.