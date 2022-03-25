Grizzlies Clinch 2022 NBA Playoff Spot with Win over Pacers

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs with a 133-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at FedExForum.

It was an impressive win for Memphis, who will be without Ja Morant for at least two more weeks due to a knee injury. Clinching a playoff spot will allow Morant to heal properly in time for the postseason.

With Morant absent, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and De'Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies on Thursday night, combining for 69 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. It was an especially impressive night for Bane, who has been in a groove over the last few weeks.

The Grizzlies were destined to reach the playoffs for the second straight season behind the efforts of Morant, Bane and Jackson.

Morant is in the midst of his best season in the NBA, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent from deep through 56 games. He has been the main driving force behind Memphis' success, though Brooks and Bane have been significant factors.

Jackson is also having an impressive season, averaging 16.3 points and a career-high 2.3 blocks, while Bane has taken a significant leap forward in his sophomore campaign, averaging 18.0 points.

The Grizzlies have kept pace with some of the best teams in the league this season, including the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. They are 51-23, second place in the Western Conference, which is a significant improvement from their eighth-place finish last season.