Report: Joe Buck Atop ESPN's Wish List to Pair With Troy Aikman; Al Michaels Linked

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

ESPN has already brought former Fox color commentator Troy Aikman aboard to call NFL games, and now the Worldwide Leader reportedly wants to add his play-by-play partner too.

Joe Buck is atop ESPN's wish list to pair with Aikman, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. ESPN already signed Aikman to a deal worth five years and over $90 million per season.

Buck reportedly has one year left on a contract paying him $11 million annually. Per Marchand, Fox wants to keep him aboard and has to grant ESPN permission to talk with him because he's under contract.

Buck and Aikman have called games together since 2002. The two were originally part of a three-man team with Cris Collinsworth from 2002 to 2004.

Naturally, ESPN wouldn't have to worry about any chemistry issues in the booth with those two having worked together for so long, but if they can't land Buck, then Marchand says they'll look toward Al Michaels.

At any rate, there's an unusual amount of movement on the broadcasting side this year, especially with Amazon getting the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. We'll find out how it all shakes down soon enough, but Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays could look a lot different in 2022.