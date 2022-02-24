49ers Rumors: John Lynch Was Approached by Amazon About TNF Broadcasting Job

AP Photo/Doug Benc

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch was reportedly approached by Amazon about joining its Thursday Night Football broadcast booth.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the two sides had discussions but could not agree to a deal. Lynch is expected to remain with the 49ers.

Amazon, Fox and ESPN are in the midst of trying to load their respective booths for their NFL broadcasts. ESPN is set to poach Troy Aikman from Fox on a five-year, $90 million contract, leaving Fox searching for a partner for Joe Buck on its top broadcast team.

Amazon has been pursuing NBC's Al Michaels for months with the broadcasting legend likely set to cede his Sunday Night Football seat to Mike Tirico. Aikman was Amazon's top target to pair with Michaels, putting the retail giant back at square one in its search.

Lynch, 50, comes with the cache of a Hall of Fame playing career and a stellar record thus far running the 49ers. He previously spent several years with Fox as a broadcaster before returning to the NFL in San Francisco.

With the 49ers sitting on a budding Super Bowl contender, it's likely Lynch wants to see his vision out in the Bay before potentially returning to the booth.