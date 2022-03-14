Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Fractured Wrist; Padres Star Likely to Have Surgery on Injury

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a fractured wrist while preparing for the 2022 MLB season.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller announced Monday the shortstop will undergo surgery and could miss up to three months. However, Tatis later said he hadn't made a decision on surgery.

San Diego opens the season April 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tatis took his game to another level in 2021, leading the National League in home runs (42) while finishing with a .364 on-base percentage and a .611 slugging percentage.

His production was all the more impressive since he suffered a partial dislocation of his shoulder last April. The shoulder injury lingered throughout the season and landed him on the injured list in July.

After the season ended, Tatis declined to have surgery on his shoulder.

The 23-year-old's defense suffered because of the injury, and the Padres experimented with him in the outfield.

While not a consequence of his shoulder issues, the fractured wrist will add to the questions over his long-term durability. San Diego sent a message when it signed him to a 14-year, $340 million extension in 2021, and the team hinged a lot of its future on his performance.