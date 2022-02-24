Hope Solo Rips Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan over USWNT Equal Pay Settlement

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Former United States women's national soccer team goalkeeper Hope Solo criticized ex-teammates Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe after USWNT players agreed to a $24 million deal with the U.S. Soccer Federation to settle a class-action lawsuit over equal pay.

Solo, who pledged to move forward with a separate lawsuit she filed in August 2018, called the settlement "heartbreaking and infuriating" in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Throughout the entire process, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were the two most agreeable with the Federation and to this day, continue to to accept terms that are nowhere near what we set out to do," Solo wrote. "They both know this is not a win. They know it's an easy out of a fight they were never really in."

The 40-year-old Washington native, who last played for the USWNT in 2016, highlighted a portion of the agreement that states it's contingent on the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement between U.S. Soccer and the men's and women's teams.

"It doesn't exist yet and is not guaranteed," Solo wrote. "If the players had ever been successful in negotiating an equal CBA, there would've been no reason to sue the Federation in the first place."

She added the agreement "guarantees nothing to the next generation of players."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Her comments are in stark contrast to those made by Rapinoe, who called the settlement a "huge win for all women" during an appearance Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America.

"We can't go back and undo the injustices that we've faced," Rapinoe said. "The only justice coming out of this is that we know that something like this is never going to happen again and we can move forward in making soccer the best sport that we possibly can in this country and setting up the next generation so much better than we ever had it."

Morgan added on GMA: "This is just such a monumental step forward in feeling valued, feeling respected, and just mending our relationship with U.S. Soccer. I not only see this as a win for our team or women's sports but women in general. It's just an incredible day and a day that we're all really proud of."

The agreement signed Tuesday includes a $22 million payment to players who signed on to the class-action suit to end the six-year case, per Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post.

"I'll be the first to admit that the federation made mistakes in the past, and as a former player I understand the frustration of being treated that way ... but I'm really proud of this moment," U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone said.

U.S. President Joe Biden also praised the agreement in a Twitter post:

Meanwhile, the current CBA between U.S. Soccer and the USWNT Players Association, which was scheduled to expire Dec. 31, was extended through March 31 to allow for continued negotiations.

Neither side provided an update on those talks following the settlement agreement.