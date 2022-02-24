Report: Troy Aikman, ESPN 'Deep' in Contract Negotiations for MNF Lead Analyst Role

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Troy Aikman will continue working television broadcasts for some of the biggest games of the NFL season. It just might not be with Fox Sports in 2022.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN and Aikman are "deep in negotiations" on a deal that would see him move to Monday Night Football. Marchand added that his contract is "expected to be comparable to or exceed" Tony Romo's 10-year, $180 million pact with CBS Sports.

Romo's massive payout underlines how it's a good time to work in NFL broadcasting. His CBS contract will exceed his career earnings in the NFL ($127.4 million).

The major players (ESPN, NBC, Fox and CBS) were jostling to get one up on the competition, and the arrival of Amazon Prime Video as an NFL media partner has accelerated the arms race.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported in November that Amazon was looking to poach both Aikman and Al Michaels, the latter of whom is the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football.

Addressing the rumors with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, Aikman acknowledged that he'd "maybe" be interested in signing on for Amazon's Thursday Night Football coverage.

The Hall of Famer added he was entertaining the idea of working with Fox and Amazon simultaneously. Fox was the carrier of Thursday Night Football from 2018 to 2021, so it wouldn't be a departure from what was the norm for Aikman.

Aligning with ESPN would presumably take Amazon off the table for the 55-year-old.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports signing Aikman away from Fox could foreshadow another big move to come. In January, Marchand reported ESPN was "satisfied" with its current Monday Night Football booth of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick Jr. but was considering signing Michaels for play-by-play duties.

If Aikman and Michaels were to choose MNF, it would create a big domino effect with Fox needing to find a new lead analyst and Amazon still having to put together a two-man crew.