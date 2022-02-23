Saints Rumors: Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard Named Co-Defensive Coordinators

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Just as they promoted from within to replace Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints are taking the same approach to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy that came open when Dennis Allen took over as head coach.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported Wednesday Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen will serve as New Orleans' co-defensive coordinators. Richard was the defensive backs coach, while Nielsen was an assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Nielsen received a new two-year deal as part of his promotion.

It's unclear how Richard and Nielsen's duties will be split as co-defensive coordinators and whether they'll continue working with their respective position groups.

Speaking with reporters after being named Payton's successor, Allen gave the impression he would remain the defensive play-caller, per The Athletic's Katherine Terrell:

"I think that's stuff we're going to determine over the next few days, but yet I was telling somebody before, it's hard to turn your baby over, you know what I mean? So I see myself still being heavily involved there and heavily involved in the game plan and even potentially the play calling"

ESPN's Mike Triplett speculated Allen was wary of losing either Richard or Nielsen and "wanted to find a way to promote both of his highly-valued assistants to make sure and retain them on his staff."

Richard worked as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator for three seasons, so the new job won't be unfamiliar for the 43-year-old.

Nielsen was briefly a defensive coordinator at the college level and was named assistant head coach by the Saints in January 2021 as LSU was pursuing him for their defensive coordinator gig.

The Saints were third in defensive efficiency in 2021 at Football Outsiders, finishing seventh in yards (318.2) and fourth in points allowed (19.7).

New Orleans' success in 2022 will hinge largely on how the team addresses the quarterback position with Jameis Winston hitting free agency and Taysom Hill clearly not a long-term solution. Maintaining one of the NFL's better defenses will also go a long way toward the Saints getting back to the postseason after missing out last year.