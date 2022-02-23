Packers GM: Jordan Love Unlikely to Be Focus of Trade Talks During Offseason

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst does not plan on cutting bait on quarterback Jordan Love, regardless of Aaron Rodgers' future with the franchise.

"I would be very doubtful that I'd take very many of those calls," Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday when asked if he'd consider trading Love.

The Packers selected Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, setting off a chain of events that has the team staring at an uncertain offseason. Rodgers spent last offseason pushing to leave Green Bay, thanks in large part to the team's selection of Love, before reaching an agreement with the Packers to reassess his future in the 2022 offseason, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Rodgers won his second straight MVP in 2021 and has been noncommittal about his future with the franchise. The relationship between Rodgers and the Packers made significant strides over the season, and signs increasingly point toward his returning or retiring rather than requesting a trade.

Love made his first career start in November against the Kansas City Chiefs and was unimpressive, throwing for 190 yards and a touchdown against an interception.

"Obviously, I'm sure there are some things he would have liked to go different in the games that he played, but I thought there were some really positive signs throughout the year, especially in the spring," Gutekunst said of Love.

It's unlikely the Packers could recoup a first-round pick if they chose to trade Love, but a team could offer a second-day selection to take a risk on the UCLA product. That pick could be a critical addition for the Packers, who are facing a cap crunch across their roster, should Rodgers return.

Love has two years and a potential fifth-year option remaining on his contract.