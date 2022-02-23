Packers GM Leaves Door Open for Davante Adams to Walk in FA Amid Contract Talks

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are keeping their options open regarding free-agent receiver Davante Adams.

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday the team could let Adams walk in free agency if the two sides can't come to an agreement.

"Yeah, possibly," Gutekunst said. "There's a lot of things to be determined there."

The team would prefer to agree on a long-term extension with Adams, although the franchise tag is also a possibility.

"If we need to use it, we certainly will," Gutekunst said of the franchise tag.

