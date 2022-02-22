Packers Rumors: Davante Adams Hasn't Discussed Contract with GB Since Season Ended

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Receiver Davante Adams can become a free agent this offseason, and there have been no discussions about a new contract between his side and the Green Bay Packers since the season ended, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Adams is an obvious candidate for Green Bay's franchise tag. The window to use the tag starts Tuesday and ends March 8.

Adams earned his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection this season while setting career highs with 123 catches and 1,553 receiving yards. He also had 11 receiving touchdowns, fifth-most in the NFL.

In 2020, Adams led the league with 18 receiving touchdowns to go with 115 catches and 1,374 receiving yards.

Despite being one of the top wideouts in the NFL, Adams' average salary from his last contract ($14.5 million per year) put him just 19th at the position in 2021, per Spotrac.

With the franchise tag, the 29-year-old could make a projected $19.1 million in 2022 on a one-year tender, per OverTheCap. If he reaches the open market, he would probably make over $20 million per year, a milestone currently hit by only DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper.

One important factor could also be Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay. The quarterback could return to the Packers in 2022, force a trade to a new team or retire.

Though he told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he had not made a decision, Rodgers said he plans to make a choice soon to provide clarity for Adams, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The lack of communication between the Packers and Adams only creates more uncertainty about the roster heading into 2022.