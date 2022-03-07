Britt Baker Defeats Thunder Rosa to Retain AEW Women's World Title at Revolution 2022

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Britt Baker beat Thunder Rosa at Revolution on Sunday to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

The Doctor hit her rival with a curb stomp after she was distracted by the champion's associates, Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

Sunday's match was well over a year in the making, as Rosa and Baker began feuding in late 2020 and faced off in multiple matches in both singles and tag team settings.

Baker struck the first blow on the Feb. 3, 2021, edition of Dynamite entitled Beach Break. They faced off for the first time in a singles capacity on that show, and Baker prevailed thanks to interference from Rebel and the act of driving Rosa's face into an exposed turnbuckle.

Rosa received her chance for revenge on the March 11, 2021, episode of Dynamite, however, when she and Baker became the first women to compete in the main event of Dynamite.

Their clash was an unsanctioned lights-out match, meaning there were no rules. Both competitors took advantage of that and punished their rival.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Baker came out of it in a better position because of the iconic image of her bloodied face, it was actually Rosa who was victorious.

The fact that it was a lights-out match meant it didn't count against the record of either wrestler. Because of that, Baker remained in the No. 1 contender position for the AEW women's title.

Baker didn't let her title shot go by the wayside, as she defeated Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021 to end the then-champ's 372-day title reign.

Rosa largely continued her winning ways after Baker won the title, but she was cooled off and moved down the card with many of her victories occurring on AEW Dark.

It wasn't until recently that All Elite Wrestling truly built her back up with a pair of wins over Baker's then-enforcer, Mercedes Martinez, on Dynamite and Rampage.

With momentum on her side, it seemed as though Revolution would finally be Rosa's moment, but Baker found a way to remain atop the AEW women's division.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).