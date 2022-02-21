Warriors' Stephen Curry Drains Record 16 3-Pointers During 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry not only broke Paul George's NBA record for most three-pointers (nine) in a single All-Star Game, but he shattered it during Sunday's showcase event from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Curry, who was on Team LeBron, tallied eight triples on 11 shots from beyond the arc before halftime to lead all players with 24 points. He both tied and broke George's record in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Curry finished the game with 16 triples, which propelled him to a 50-point effort. He narrowly missed out on the All-Star single-game record of 52 points, set by Anthony Davis in 2017, but his jaw-dropping night still earned him MVP honors.

Curry, who is playing in his eighth All-Star Game, is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history. He passed Ray Allen earlier this season to become the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made and is currently over the 3,000 mark.

Curry is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep in 54 games.

The 33-year-old is also once again in the MVP conversation this season as he's led the Warriors to a 42-17 record, good for second in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.