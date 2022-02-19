Pairs Figure Skating Results 2022: China's Sui Wenjing, Han Cong Win Gold Medal

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong captured the gold medal in pairs figure skating after finishing first in the free skate Saturday at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

Sui and Han, who also posted the highest score in Friday's short program, narrowly edged out the Russian tandem of Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov.

Here's a look at the combined results after the two-part event:

Gold: Sui & Han (CHN): 239.88

Silver: Tarasova & Morzov (ROC): 239.25

Bronze: Anastasia Mishina & Aleksandr Galliamov (ROC): 237.71

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were the top Team USA finishers in sixth place.

Four years ago, Sui and Han stood atop the Olympic standings after the short program only to watch their lead slip away in the free skate as Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot overtook them to win the gold at the Pyeongchang Games.

The Chinese duo made sure it wouldn't be a repeat performance on home soil with nearly flawless performances to set the new pairs world record with 239.88 total points.

Olympic gold was the last missing piece for Sui and Han, who also own two golds from the World Championships and six finishes atop the podium in the Four Continents Championships.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It took every element in their bag of tricks to hold off Tarasova and Morozov, who finished second in both the short program and free skate. The difference was less than a half-point in each segment.

Even the score posted by Mishina and Galliamov (237.71) was higher than the one they used to win gold at the World Championships last year (227.59), so it was truly a display of the world's best pairs teams skating at the highest level over the past two days.

Meanwhile, the other American team in the pairs competition, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, finished eighth, two spots behind Knierim and Frazier.

The ROC wraps up the figure skating schedule at the Beijing Games as the sport's biggest winner with six total medals (two gold, three silver and one bronze). Its gold in the team event is under dispute pending the outcome of the doping case involving Kamila Valieva. Team USA would move atop the podium if the ROC result is ultimately vacated.

Japan (one silver and three bronze) and the U.S. (one of each medal) are the only other countries to capture multiple figure skating medals at this year's Olympics.

Closing ceremonies in Beijing are set for Sunday.