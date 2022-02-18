Report: Mary Jo White's Investigation of Dan Snyder, Commanders to Be Made Public

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

The results of former U.S. attorney and SEC chair Mary Jo White's investigation into recent allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly will be made public.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post broke the news Friday:

"The NFL has engaged Mary Jo White to conduct the league's investigation into the latest allegations against Daniel Snyder and the Commanders arising from the recent House Oversight Committee roundtable, source says.

"The findings of Mary Jo White will be made public at the conclusion of her investigation and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine any further actions to be taken by the league, source says.

"Mary Jo White is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former SEC chair. She previously conducted the NFL's investigation into allegations against former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson. She is now with the Debevoise & Plimpton law firm.

"The NFL's reasoning on making these findings public, source says, is that the latest allegations were made in a public forum with no expectation of anonymity for witnesses."

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee said it is looking into new documents from the NFL in regard to workplace misconduct allegations within the Washington Commanders workplace, per NPR's Jonathan Franklin.

The NFL commissioned Beth Wilkinson to conduct an investigation into previous allegations, but the NFL did not make the findings public. That led to much criticism from the House Oversight Committee as well as former employees who levied allegations against Washington team employees.

A committee spokesperson issued a statement to NPR this week:

"The Committee has received additional documents from the NFL, which we are currently reviewing. We have been clear that the NFL must stop hiding the results of the Wilkinson investigation and fully comply with the Committee's requests, or the Committee will have no choice but to take further action.

"The Chairs are committed to uncovering the truth about what happened within the Washington Commanders organization and how allegations were handled by the NFL in order to inform legislative efforts to make workplaces safe for everyone."

The news comes after ex-team cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston said in a congressional roundtable earlier this month that Snyder put his hand on her thigh, pushed her toward his limousine and asked her to ride with him at a work dinner.

Per Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, Johnston was one of six ex-employees who testified of misconduct. In addition, former Washington vice president of sales and customer service Jason Friedman wrote a letter to the House Oversight Committee that backed Johnston's account.

Snyder released a statement in response to the allegations against him, calling them "outright lies," per Hailey:

“I have acknowledged and apologized multiple times in the past for the misconduct which took place at the Team and the harm suffered by some of our valued employees. I apologize again today for this conduct, and fully support the people who have been victimized and have come forward to tell their stories. In response to learning about incidents like these in 2020, the Team, on its own, undertook to revamp its policies, procedures and personnel. Real change has been made and employees of the Team have confirmed the vast improvement in Team culture over the past 18 months."

"While past conduct at the Team was unacceptable, the allegations leveled against me personally in today’s roundtable—many of which are well over 13 years old—are outright lies. I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person. Tanya and I will not be distracted by those with a contrary agenda from continuing with the positive personnel and cultural changes that have been made at the Team over the past 18 months, and those that we continue to make both on and off the field."

The Wilkinson-led investigation has already led to several punishments, including a $10 million fine, and changes within the Washington organization.

Now there will be an investigation led by White. More transparency regarding the proceedings is a welcome sight, especially with so many questions about the clandestine nature of the previous findings.