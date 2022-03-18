Cowboys Rumors: Dante Fowler Agrees to Contract; Totaled 4.5 Sacks Last Season

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Free-agent edge rusher Dante Fowler has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

The Atlanta Falcons released him on Feb. 16. He amassed seven-and-a-half sacks and 16 quarterback hits during his two seasons in Atlanta with 4.5 of those sacks coming last year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Fowler with the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He suffered a torn ACL during rookie minicamp and missed the entire 2015 season.

Fowler returned in 2016 and posted a great 2017 along with the rest of a dominant Jaguars defense, amassing eight sacks en route to Jacksonville's AFC Championship Game appearance.

The bottom fell out on the team in 2018, though, and the Jags started dismantling the roster. Of note, they traded Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams before the 2018 trade deadline.

One year later, Fowler posted his best season with 11.5 sacks, 58 tackles and 16 quarterback hits. He parlayed that into a three-year, $45 million contract with Atlanta in 2020.

Fowler did not find the same success in Atlanta, however, and was asked to take a pay cut in 2021. One year later, he was released.

Now the former University of Florida star will hope to reclaim his dominant 2017 or 2019 form in Dallas.