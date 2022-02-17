Report: Tom Brady 'Name to Watch' for Future Ownership Stake in Dolphins

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly a "name to watch" for a potential ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins if Stephen Ross opts to sell the NFL franchise.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that Ross could decide to sell the organization before the league investigates allegations brought forward by former head coach Brian Flores, including an alleged offer of $100,000 per loss in 2019.

Ross' business partner, Bruce Beal, holds the first right to buy the Dolphins from Ross, and there's a "lingering belief" Beal would sell a small percentage of the team to Brady, per Florio.

