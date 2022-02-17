Myrtle Milledge, Recognized as World's Oldest Patriots Fan, Dies at Age 106

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A woman who was recently recognized as the New England Patriots' oldest fan died Tuesday at the age of 106.

According to ESPN, Myrtle Milledge of Mexico, Maine, died at Hospice House in Auburn, Maine, less than one week after being honored by the Patriots.

WMTW in Portland, Maine, reported last week that the Patriots gifted Milledge a special jersey to celebrate her 106th birthday, which was in December, according to her obituary.

The jersey had her name and the No. 106 on it to commemorate her age, plus she received a letter from Patriots owner Robert Kraft in which she was declared the world's oldest fan of the team.

ESPN noted that Milledge's support for the Patriots was evident over the years, including when she served as the grand marshal for a parade celebrating the Pats' most recent Super Bowl win in 2019.

Milledge experienced no shortage of milestones regarding the Patriots throughout her life, including the founding of the team in 1960 when it was known as the Boston Patriots.

The Patriots then made the move from the AFL to the NFL in 1970, which is when they were renamed the New England Patriots.

It wasn't until the 2001 season that Milledge saw the Pats win their first Super Bowl title, but they went on an unprecedented run from there, winning a total of six championships from 2001-18 under the guidance of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.