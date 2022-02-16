Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Reportedly Call Off Engagement

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have reportedly split up and called off their engagement.

According to In Touch Weekly, a source said: "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy."

The source said Rodgers is an "independent guy" and "got cold feet" regarding marriage.

Rodgers and Woodley announced their engagement last February after they began dating in 2020.

Another source said Rodgers and Woodley tried to make their relationship work but couldn't, adding they are "both adults and decided to part amicably."

The 38-year-old Rodgers has been in high-profile relationships over the past several years with actress Olivia Munn and former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Rodgers started dating the 30-year-old Woodley shortly after he and Patrick broke up in July 2020.

Woodley is best known for her roles in movies such as Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars, as well as the television series The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Big Little Lies.

Rodgers is a 17-year NFL veteran who has spent his entire career with the Packers and is coming off two of the best seasons of his career.

The future Hall of Famer is a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, one-time Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP. He won two of those MVP awards in the past two seasons.

Rodgers has won those awards amid turmoil, as he expressed unhappiness with the organization after the 2020 season and almost didn't return to play for the Packers in 2021.

Green Bay convinced Rodgers to return by agreeing to work with him on a potential trade after the 2021 campaign if he no longer wanted to be a Packer, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Rodgers was spectacular during the regular season, leading Green Bay to its third consecutive 13-win season and NFC North title, but the Packers again fell short of the Super Bowl, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

It is unclear what Rodgers' NFL future holds and where he will be playing in 2022.