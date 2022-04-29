Treylon Burks Drafted by Titans: Tennessee's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks is heading to the Tennessee Titans after being selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Tennessee moved up into the 18th pick after trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burks showcased steady improvement across three years with the Razorbacks. He wrapped up his career with 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns across 12 appearances as a junior in 2021.

His strong production against SEC defenses combined with his NFL-ready frame (6'3, 225 lbs) makes him a likely instant-impact addition for the Titans. Here's how the team's offensive depth chart shapes up following his arrival:

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside, Kevin Hogan

RB: Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Trenton Cannon, Jordan Wilkins

WR: Treylon Burks, Racey McMath, Josh Malone

WR: Robert Woods, Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey

WR: Nick Westbrooke-Ikhine, Cody Hollister

TE: Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Tommy Hudson, Ryan izzo, Austin Fort, Briley Moore

LT: Taylor Lewan, Christian DiLauro, Derwin Gray

LG: Aaron Brewer, Jamarco Jones

C: Ben Jones, Daniel Munyer

RG: Nate Davis, Jordan Roos

RT: Dillon Radunz, Brandon Kemp

Burks' route running is still a work in progress and he must still become a more consistent blocker in the run game in order to become an every-situation player in the NFL.

That said, the nose for the end zone he displayed while catching 18 touchdowns over his final two college seasons can't be overlooked, and his ability to beat one-on-one coverage on the perimeter will make him a major weapon in the red zone and on third down.

Bleacher Report's Nate Tice wrote in his predraft scouting report that Burks is a high-upside prospect with room for improvement:

"Burks flashes body control and the ability to win on vertical and straight-line routes but is inconsistent on his shorter route breaks. He also lacks attention to details on plays where he isn't highlighted, often listlessly running his route or giving inconsistent effort blocking knowing that the ball isn't coming his way. Overall, Burks is a raw talent who has the potential to be a No. 1-type option at the NFL level, but he is far from a finished product. He will need to improve his effort to make the most of his ability, which makes his floor to be an every-down contributor a bit lower when he starts his professional career."

So, while the 22-year-old Arkansas native arrives with plenty of hype, it could take him a couple of years before he starts producing at his peak level.

It's a worthwhile investment for the Titans, who didn't waste any time to line up a succession plan for the outgoing Brown. His role should steadily increase throughout his debut campaign as he builds a rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The long-term question is whether he'll ever become a top-end No. 1 receiver in Tennessee.