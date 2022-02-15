NBA Rumors: Goran Dragic Agrees to Spurs Contract Buyout Amid Lakers, Warriors Links

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Veteran Goran Dragic is reportedly a free agent.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a contract buyout on Tuesday. That means he's now free to sign with a contender for the stretch run, and he should have plenty of potential suitors.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, L.A. Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets were expected to show interest.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and insider Marc Stein highlighted the Dallas Mavericks' interest, although Stein noted the Mavericks "will face real competition to land him."

Wojnarowski called Dragic "the top player on the buyout market" and noted teams remain "confident that he has stayed in excellent condition while working out in South Florida and can contribute in short order."

He also highlighted the guard's "outstanding postseason pedigree and a penchant for immediately taking on leadership roles."

Dragic started the season on the Toronto Raptors, who acquired him as part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat. However, he played only five games for the Raptors before the sides agreed to let him work out separately while the team explored potential trades.

The Raptors sent Dragic and a 2022 first-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks (whom they waived) and a 2022 second-round pick (via the Detroit Pistons). He never suited up for the Spurs in a game prior to the buyout.

Dragic has been in the league since the 2008-09 campaign and has played for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Heat and Raptors. He sports career averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep.

He can either start or anchor the bench unit as a ball-handler who can initiate the offense, set up his teammates, shoot from the outside and attack the lane.

The 35-year-old has also appeared in 56 playoff games in his career and was a major contributor for the 2019-20 Heat team that advanced to the NBA Finals inside the Walt Disney World Resort bubble. He appeared in only two games during the Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers because of a foot injury.

Dragic appears poised to add to his playoff resume this season given the number of contenders that are interested in him.