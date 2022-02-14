LeBron James Suggests Joint LA Parade for Lakers, Dodgers, Rams: 'City of Champions'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title in 2019-20. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2020.

And the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl to cap off their 2021 campaign.

LeBron James wants the whole city to celebrate.

James called for a joint parade with a concert to celebrate the "city of champions" after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday:

The all-time great attended the Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium and even called the halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar "the greatest halftime show I've ever seen." Perhaps he was still feeling the excitement of that when he called for a concert to be included in the parade.

The Lakers have still never had a championship parade for the title they won in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but James may have a solution with his proposal.