Iconic Hollywood Sign to Read 'Rams House' After Super Bowl 56 Win vs. Bengals

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will be celebrated across their city after their Super Bowl win with an alteration to the iconic Hollywood sign:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the sign will read "Rams House" from Monday to Wednesday.

"What a day in Los Angeles," Garcetti said Monday. "This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can't wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams."

The Rams earned a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, clinching a championship on their home field of SoFi Stadium. It's the franchise's second Super Bowl title but first representing Los Angeles. The Rams moved back to California in 2016 after spending 1995 to 2015 in St. Louis, winning Super Bowl XXXIV in the 1999 season.

One of the most famous landmarks in the area will highlight the Rams' success in time for the victory parade scheduled for Wednesday.